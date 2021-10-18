To the editor:
The “Berlin Prosperity” platform (see berlinprosperity.com) and their candidates, which include all of Berlin’s Republican City Committee officials, the Republican state rep, and organizers of the local anti-vaxxer protests, would bring upheaval to city government. Here’s why:
“Collaborate with local nonprofits, civic groups, and religious organizations to ensure efficient use of resources and supports.”
The Establishment Clause of the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution prohibits entanglement between government and religion. Synchronizing the allocation of public resources (our tax dollars) with religious institution guidance would violate it.
Moreover, the Johnson Amendment invokes the loss of tax-exempt status for any non-profit, charity or church that attempts to influence legislation. Taxpayers will pay for the court battles that ensue.
“Coordinate with our local law enforcement to reduce drug use and keep our neighborhoods safe for our families.”
Studies overwhelmingly demonstrate the abject failure of the effort to police us out of drug addiction. This “War on Drugs” strategy increased the incarceration of drug users by a factor of 10 over the last 40 years, even in New Hampshire where it now costs $44,000 a year to imprison a drug user. Ramping up law enforcement at the expense of prevention and treatment expands incarceration, stigmatizes addicts and drives them deeper into the shadow economy, furthering their addiction. Prevention, decriminalization, and treatment appears nowhere in the “Prosperity” platform.
“Look to enhance educational offerings and opportunities for success with both our public and private school systems in addition to higher education.”
The Republican majority in the State House recently made it possible to divert local tax dollars to private and religious schools at the expense of public schools. This plank of the “Prosperity” platform expounds on that policy. The Republican Legislature has also defunded higher education such that New Hampshire pays the highest public college tuition in the country. Estimates are that $4200 per student will be taken away from local public schools and applied to private and religious schools for each student who switches. Putting aside the implication for education quality, this could be the straw that breaks the back of Berlin taxpayers.
Meanwhile, Republican Rep. Robert Theberge, member of “Prosperity” running for City Council, advocates merging our schools with Gorham’s, increasing class size and cutting staff. (See Berlin Sun Letters, April 28, 2021). This contravenes the study by the non-partisan American Institute for Research which found that Berlin’s schools, rated in the bottom half for college entrance and SATs, require more per student in state funds to comply with the Supreme Court’s order to ensure an adequate education. Instead, GOP legislators continue to reduce the tax burden on wealthy communities with more than adequate educational resources, while less affluent ones, like Berlin, are left to forage and beg. A further watered-down school system will never attract good jobs.
“Identify non-utilized city-owned properties for development into new single-family neighborhoods.”
Without street access, water, sewer, and buildable topography, the cost to taxpayers of developing infrastructure to service large tracts of undeveloped land would be astronomical. Single family city lots, however, presently exist in the heart of existing infrastructure awaiting mere zoning changes to develop, but proposed changes have been before the Planning Board three times already without any appearance or input from “Prosperity” candidates.
The remaining “Prosperity” planks, including “streamlining the process for starting new businesses,” “enhancing telecommunications,” and “working with business leaders to plan infrastructure upgrades on economic opportunity zones,” are presently in progress with input from business leaders. No need for change there.
Clueless policies, coupled with their opposition to COVID-19 precautions, and this slate is more appropriately named, “Berlin Calamity!”
Theodore Bosen
Berlin
