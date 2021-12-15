To the editor:
Don't Tread on Me!
I refuse to put on winter tires.
It’s my car, my choice, my freedom.
The effectiveness of winter tires is not proven, except in studies funded by manufacturers and reported by the GOVERNMENT!
My neighbor had an accident even after putting on winter tires. Thousands of insurance claimants last winter blamed their accidents on winter tires.
Some drivers are already on their 3rd set of tires, which proves their ineffectiveness. We don’t know what they are made of, really.
The tire giants conspire with weathermen to scare us with wintery weather predictions, most of which never come true.
In fact, the tire giants bought out the chem-trail planes, equipped them with snow machines, and are spreading snow at night when we sleep. If you use winter tires, the government will track you when it snows. I mean, it even snows now in Dealy Plaza! When has that ever happened?
Don't be snowed by Santa Claus telling you to buy winter tires for Christmas. Santa is a Nazi. He flies a chem-trail snow-spreader sleigh.
Educate yourself. Open your eyes. Don't be a reindeer in the headlights!
Stand up for Tread Freedom! Say NO to winter tires!
Theodore Bosen
Berlin
