To the editor:
Vaughan Roy’s “facts” that just ain’t so:
1. “Paying off student loan debt was in the COVID Relief/Build Back Better Act.” In fact, there was no student debt forgiveness in the American Rescue Plan (COVID Relief), nor in the Build Back Better Act (which has not passed). By executive order, Joe Biden forgave a total of only 1.3 percent of all student debt, which went to the disabled. All other loans were given a mere extended payback period.
2. The “Build Back Better Act that passed the House” ... is a “$3.5 trillion package.” Notably, the BBBA is not law yet, but if it becomes law, its total price tag is only $1.75 trillion spread over 10 years (¼ of the defense budget). Among its main features are tuition-free community college and more funding for Pell grants.
3. “He (meaning me) avoids responding to the unfairness of giving one segment of the population thousands of dollars to get a start in life, and not others.” Not so. Liz Warren’s Student Loan Debt Relief Act provides $1.5 trillion in debt relief merely by undoing Donald Trump’s windfall tax break to Wall Street, and it applies to all types of students in all education categories, including the trades. It needs to pass.
4. “Massachusetts ... is one of the most poorly run states in the country,” and is “cash-strapped.” Really? Not according to experts who measure such things. In fact, the non-partisan Legatum Institute, a think tank that annually rates each state on 200 different quality-of-life parameters which they call, “The Prosperity Index,” rated Massachusetts number one last year.
5. Massachusetts is “one of the top 10 states that experienced outward migration in 2021.” Yes, because Massachusetts invests its tax dollars to attract good jobs that pay an average of 25 percent higher wages than in New Hampshire, then many move across the border where New Hampshire gives them a free ride.
Lastly, Roy states, “It’s a wonder why the Bosens moved here.” Actually, the Bosens (Bossinis) came to New Hampshire from Greece in 1907 and are still based here. My father grew up here, graduated from UNH on the GI Bill, and I summered here most of my life, even attending expensive UNH for a semester before moving back to Massachusetts in the ’70s to get a graduate education at the higher-ranked, tuition-free, UMass-Amherst (It’s still $2,500 cheaper and higher-ranked). It’s no accident that New Hampshire, historically controlled by Republicans, is dead last in state funding for public education. New Hampshire has a long way to go to become as prosperous as Massachusetts.
To get rolling on climate action, the economy, and education, we must keep Hassan, Kuster, and Pappas while getting rid of “Veto Su-No-No” and his Free-Stater gang in Concord, as well. With the Democrats, there is hope to end our overdependence on booming Massachusetts and resurrect New Hampshire’s past potential to be great on its own.
Theodore Bosen
Berlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.