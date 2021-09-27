To the editor:
In her letter to the editor of Sept. 21 in the Sun, Donna Godin presents questions about COVID-19. Here are answers to those questions from the NIH (pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17980528):
Q: Why has the government, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, been solely focused on the development and marketing of vaccines? Why is it mandating them?
A: The federal government does not have the constitutional authority to generally mandate a vaccine. The states have that power. The federal government has authority to require vaccines for immigrants, foreign visitors, and military personnel only. For them it requires vaccines, including for COVID-19 and influenza.
Moreover, NIH publishes data on medical treatments and nutritional supplements, but no scientific study has found supplements effective.
The feds, through OSHA, regulate workplace safety and have now required either a negative test or a vaccine for settings of over 100 workers. That is a mandate for testing. Each state has always mandated vaccines for daycare and schools. No COVID vaccine has been mandated by a state, but courts have consistently upheld the constitutionality of state vaccine mandates. (See Jacobson v. Massachusetts S.Ct. 1905; Maricopa County Health Dept. v. Harmon, Ariz. App. 1987). Employers can lawfully mandate a vaccination for their workforce.
Q: Why is the government basing future Medicare and Medicaid funding of health-care facilities on the number of vaccinated employees?
A: The Center for Medicare Services cannot mandate that health care staffers get vaccinated, but it can choose to deny Medicare and Medicaid funding to providers whose staff is not safe. Any facility not relying on federal funds can still permit staffers to refuse vaccination.
Q: Why didn’t the government ever mandate the influenza vaccine? Why mandate the COVID-19 vaccine now?
A: Medicare and Medicaid have only been around since 1965, with no pandemic. There was never a need before this to confine federal funding to disease-safe institutions. Influenza outbreaks since then have been only a fraction as deadly. Moreover, no prior viral vaccines have ever proven 95 percent effective.
Q: Why didn’t the government try to find an existing medication at the beginning of the pandemic?
A: The NIH reports studies of treatments for COVID-19, including existing medications, both effective like Remdesivir, and ineffective like hydroxychloroquine. Peer-reviewed, control-group, double-blind studies have not yet proven Ivermectin, or other medicines, effective. Studies proved monoclonal antibodies effective, so production ramped up.
Q: Why didn’t the government encourage people to help boost their immunity systems with sun, Vitamin D, Vitamin C, zinc, Quercitin, exercise, weight loss, healthy eating to help fight COVID-19 infection?
A: The NIH website is replete with information on these, but clinical trials of nutrients for the treatment of COVID-19 are not showing significant results.
Q: Why doesn’t the government take into consideration COVID-19 antibodies and immunity as an alternative to take the vaccine? Studies show that antibodies and immunity are as effective at fighting the virus, if not better, than the vaccine.
A: False. Scientific studies demonstrate that antibodies obtained from getting infected with COVID-19 do not last long, and monoclonal antibodies are effective once infected, but not before.
So far, real science demonstrates that stopping the spread of COVID depends on vaccinating a supermajority of the population. Conversely, health care facilities with unvaccinated staffers will spread the disease. One need only look at the letter just above Ms. Godin’s in the same issue for a local example of that. Henceforth, no sane person will choose to be treated by unvaccinated health care workers now that there is a choice.
Theodore Bosen
Berlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.