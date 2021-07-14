To the editor:
In his letter of July 1 in The Berlin Sun, Vaughn Roy, in response to a prior letter of mine and my wife's commenting on COVID-19 research, stated:
"The Bosens also arrogantly declare every scientific study in which they believe to be 'true' science, and every one that they don’t believe to be pseudo-science. I’m not sure what qualifications the Bosens have that allows them the ability to decide which is which, except the ability to have an opinion, just like everyone else."
To answer his question, my wife has decades of experience as an RN in two of this nation's top hospitals, Stanford and Tufts, and more recently in the local federal prison where she was responsible for vaccinating inmates against COVID-19.
I have an MBA from UMass-Amherst with a concentration in public health management which required graduate study in both epidemiology and public health administration.
Thanks for asking.
Theodore Bosen
Berlin
