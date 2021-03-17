To the editor:
This letter is partially in response to Mr. Ouellette's letter of March 11, regarding executive orders. Stan's letter forced me to do some research.
According to the Federal Register, "There are technically three types of presidential actions, and they are executive orders, memoranda and proclamations with each having a different authority and effects, and executive orders holding the most prestige. Those orders are assigned numbers and published in the federal register, similar to laws passed by congress, and typically direct members of the executive branch to follow a new policy or directive. Presidential memoranda do not have to be published or numbered and usually delegate tasks that Congress has already assigned the president to members of the executive branch. Some proclamations, such as President Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation carry enormous weight, but generally are ceremonial in nature. Memoranda and proclamations are non-binding."
Former President Donald Trump issued 204 executive orders, not 440, Jimmy Carter had 320 in one term and Joe Biden has signed over 50 in the first 55 days of his presidency, an average of about one per day. I have found that the numbers are not as important as the content of the orders. If anyone is interested, especially if they are going public with their opinions, they should look up the orders and what they specifically say, both what Trump signed as well as Biden.
For Trump, the Federal Register, and a book entitled "For God and Country-A Case for Trump" you can find an extensive list with specifics of those orders. An abbreviated list includes, Religious freedoms, the Right to Life for the unborn, taxes and the economy, helping minority Americans and those in poverty, fighting human trafficking, and the exploitation of children, destroying ISIS, rebuilding America's military, taking care of American military veterans, giving parents more say in how their children are being educated, protecting our environment without destroying jobs, securing our American borders, reducing crime, promoting free speech on college campuses, and trade issues many others.
According to CNN Politics, Joe Biden signed 22 executive orders in the first week, and "lots of times presidents will do that due to the inability to pass legislation in Congress." He has signed more than 50 orders, and most of the orders were not mainly about the pandemic we are in, but instead were to reverse 22 major ones that Trump had signed. Those include shutting down a couple of major pipelines that help make us energy independent and eliminating thousands of jobs, opening up the borders, especially the southern one, stopping the construction of the southern border wall, with more jobs lost, voter registration changes, revoking an order of Trump's that limited immigration, and his limited refugee admissions and additional vetting requirements.
Some of those orders related to gender policies, giving special rights to LGBTQ, human rights abuses nationally and globally, (although religious abuses will continue to go on unchecked), special bathroom, locker room, military and sports rights to trangenders, national security and regulatory issues, does not require immigrants to repay the government if they receive public benefits, reinstates various tariffs applied by Trump, reinstate Obama care, reversed the policy that had a ban on the US Government funding for foreign nonprofits that perform or promote abortions, elevates climate change as an essential element of foreign policy and national security, laying the foundation for a $15/hour minimum wage and so forth.
Whether you liked President Trump or not, he did give a large portion of government control back to the citizens of this country, and now it's being taken away, not subtly but openly and within a two-month period with many of those 50 EO's. Go to Google "executive orders", research the information in more detail than I was able to do here and arm yourself with knowledge before making opinionated accusations and condemnations based on emotions only. Remember policies, plans, promises made, promises kept and proposals for the true, genuine benefit of the people should trump a particular person's personality and presentation.
Steve Enman
Milan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.