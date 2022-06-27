I believe everyone’s body is theirs and theirs alone. But now, the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade and ended nearly 50 years of precedent, eliminating the constitutional right to an abortion. The Court is taking our power to control our own bodies and personal decisions and handing it directly to the politicians.
This Supreme Court decision goes against the will of the people: 80 percent of Americans believe that abortion should be legal and 61 percent of Granite Staters oppose overturning Roe v. Wade. Now more than ever, we need to elect lawmakers that represent these Granite State values and will protect and expand access to abortion and reproductive health care.
We’ve already seen the disastrous impacts electing anti-abortion elected officials has in our state. For the first time in modern New Hampshire history, an abortion ban is in effect. Further, reproductive health care providers — Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, Equality Health Center, and Lovering Health Center — were defunded three times in the past year alone.
Thankfully, abortion remains safe and legal until 24 weeks here — but we know that elections matter, and who we send to the State House, and Washington, D.C., in November will have lasting effects on abortion access — here and across the country. I’m urging you to vote in the coming election for candidates who support access to abortion.
Stephanie Weiner
Leader, North Country Reproductive Freedom Action Committee
