To the editor:
Vaughn, I read your letter and you are right about the executive orders. President Donald J. Trump only did 11. President Joe Biden did 27. Most of them were for the COVID-19 vaccination. But in four years Donald J. Trump did 440 executive orders so you can see that you are right in what you said.
Stanley Ouellette
Berlin
