To the editor:
What did Donald Trump and The Republican Party accomplish in four years that it was in power? Give the very rich a tax break, steal money from the military to build a wall which did not get built, live off President Barack Obama's accomplishments and claim the credit for it. Any fool knows that you don't get elected and within days things start to turn around, you live off your precursor policy.
Stanley Ouellette
Berlin
