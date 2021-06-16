To the editor:
Why is the Republican Party going down the rabbit hole with Donald Trump?
What happened in January was the second time that a flag other than the red white and blue was on display.
In the War of 1812, it was a Union Jack flag, Jan. 6 a Confederate flag. Do you really believe that Trump will be reinstated in August?
Try Googling the party of lies. The GOP will show up.
The state motto is credited to John Stark.
Stanley Ouellette
Berlin
