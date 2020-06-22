To the editor:
They are playing catch-up down in Concord.
I am not quite sure who “they” are, but they have been busy. A lot of bills got stuck in various legislative pigeonholes when they shut the Legislature down in mid-March.
They have dredged them all up and put them in the Senate calendar. That is 280 pages of lawyerly gobble-de-gook. No way am I going to understand what all is lurking in those 280 pages of language designed to obscure as much as possible.
Nor am I entirely sure just how this will go down.
These are all House bills, now freed up to come over to the Senate.
There is a lot of unclear talk about grouping these bills into packages to save time on the Senate floor. Totally unclear is whether these packages will weaken the governor’s veto powers.
Will Gov. Chris Sununu be able to veto this flood of bills one by one? Or will he be restricted to vetoing whole groups/packages?
If this is so, clever grouping will get objectionable bills passed because the governor does not want to veto other bills in the group.
I have asked for and not gotten good answers from anyone as to how this is going to work.
There are a bunch of weirdo bills.
There is the bill about psychological screening of police officers. It sets up a complicated Rob-Peter-to-pay-Paul scheme to pay for the screening but fails to require police officers to submit to the screening. Great, we pays our money but we do not get our chance. I just went looking for this bill among the 280 pages to get the bill number. No such luck, I could not find the bill.
There is a long bill about “sexual misconduct” at institutions of higher learning. They could not bring themselves to write “rape.” I am against the entire idea of such a bill. We want one law about rape that applies to every person in the state whether they are students, peasants or workers. I do not want special treatment for students (or anyone else).
Anyhow I will do what I can (which probably won’t be enough) to stop this last minute avalanche of bad bills all jammed together.
David J. Starr
Senator, NH District 1
