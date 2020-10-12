To the editor:
Today's Democratic party is not the party of Kennedy. He would not recognize it. Today's Democratic party is the party of killing babies, hate, destruction and socialism which leads to communism.
A country which does not hesitate to kill babies will certainly have no problem euthanizing the elderly. When people believe that destroying businesses by burning them down is peaceful protest they are wrong and delusional. Wishing our president dead is nothing but hate.
Wake up people. You are being led to our countries demise by so-called Democrats who want our country and Constitution destroyed.
Ron Demers
Berlin
