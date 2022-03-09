I have a deep appreciation for institutions that can deliver on their promises and provide the safety, security and timely service that all hardworking taxpayers deserve.
Unfortunately, there are proposals currently being considered by Congress that would make it nearly impossible for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to deliver on its promise to provide top quality service and enforce the law with integrity and fairness for all hardworking taxpayers. The agency is proposing the creation of government-led tax preparation system that would task the IRS with both collecting and filing our taxes.
As a taxpayer, it currently takes forever to get clarifications or answers to even minor questions. Recent reports show that the IRS is an agency in crisis. For yet another year, the IRS is beginning tax season with a backlog of nearly 10 million unprocessed returns from the prior filing period. Ironically, this is due in large part to the fact that the IRS’ responsibilities were already expanded dramatically during the pandemic when the agency was tasked with overseeing multiple stimulus payments and economic relief programs.
The IRS is not fully to blame for these inefficiencies. The agency has seen its workforce and budget consistently shrink in recent years and has had to reallocate staff to attempt to meet the new demands placed on them. But as the report details, the imbalance between the agency’s workload and its available resources has never been greater.
I strongly hope that New Hampshire’s elected officials, including Sens. Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen, will hear the concerns of their constituents and do all that they can to prevent this potentially calamitous bureaucratic nightmare from becoming reality.
