To the editor:
K-Kids of Berlin are asking for your donations of pop tabs. As a club we use these tabs to help fund projects that go into our community. Some of our projects include, Random acts of kindness, take home vacation lunch kits, foster family care bags. If you would like to donate your collected pop tabs just drop them off at
19 River Street and leave them near the mailbox. You can also contact K-Kids via email, berlinkkids@gmail.com, to arrange a pickup.
Renee Stewart
Berlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.