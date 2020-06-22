To the editor:
Dear members of the Berlin High School Class of 2000: Given the circumstances we had to make the difficult decision to postpone our class reunion until 2021. We have reserved the date of July 17, 2021. We hope to see you all then! Please join our Facebook group for more updates and information.
Rachelle Beaudoin
Peterborough
