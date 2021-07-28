To the editor:
It is clear that New Hampshire must prepare for the clean energy transition to come.
In New Hampshire, more than 40 percent of all households rely on oil as their primary heating fuel, the second-largest share in the country. Our residents have long depended upon fossil fuels, which are costly and harms our environment. If we are to meet the White House’s bold goals of 100 percent carbon pollution-free electricity by 2035, as well as net-zero emissions by 2050, then we will need to instead embrace renewable energy alternatives that offer paths to meeting the President’s climate benchmarks.
The clean energy sector holds a lot of promise for New Hampshire. With only 17 percent of our state’s electricity generation coming from renewable resources, there is plenty of room for innovation and investment. We have already seen projects in New England, such as the New England Clean Energy Connect, transform our region’s progress towards a green energy future. The economic and environmental benefits for projects like these are unrivaled.
From providing thousands of jobs to increasing the money flow throughout local communities, clean energy projects can provide critical economic stimulus to every corner of New Hampshire.
Patrick Sadlemire
Berlin
