To the editor:
The North Country Healthcare’s mission is to improve lives by assuring consistently excellent, integrated healthcare. The NCH Board of Trustees deeply thanks the providers, nurses, and staff of all of our affiliates (Androscoggin Valley Hospital, North Country Home Health & Hospice Agency, Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital, and Weeks Medical Center) who are personifying that mission during these most difficult days.
Individuals who seek a career in health care want to help others. Although that is a basic concept, the action, determination and stamina behind that desire are heroic. The NCH Board of Trustees is extremely grateful for, and appreciative of, the resiliency and bravery that you, our team members, are displaying every day. Our communities depend on you. As always, you have been there in our collective time of need. All of you are playing exceptionally critical roles, whether those are on the front lines battling this terrible disease, or in non-public facing roles, ensuring that our employees and community have what is necessary in terms of test kits, vaccines and other supplies.
“You are all making a significant and positive difference in our communities,” commented Jim Hamblin, NCH Board Chair. “Please know of our continued support and great appreciation of your exceptional care and perseverance.”
The NCH Board of Trustees encourages all unvaccinated individuals who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to discuss doing so with their healthcare provider. We also ask all of our community members and visitors to continue wearing facemasks, practice good hand hygiene, and social distance, whenever possible.
NCH Board of Trustees
