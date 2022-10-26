Please vote for Lori Korzen to be our next state representative in Berlin. Lori is a kind and caring individual who truly puts people first. Her kindness and compassion are second to none. Lori Korzen is also someone who has shown an ability to get many people, of all backgrounds and beliefs, to come together for a common good. Lori Korzen has worked with people of all backgrounds, social statuses, beliefs.
Lori doesn’t care if you are Democrat or Republican, gay or straight, rich or poor, or Black or white; she will fight for all of Berlin.
It has been said that people in denim built this country but people in suits have destroyed it. This statement means that it was the farmers, carpenters, mill workers, and tradesmen who built this great country but those who sit at the top in boardrooms creating policies are driving our nation and communities into recession. Lori Korzen is not afraid to do the hard work that needs to get done.
Lori Korzen is out there picking up trash from our streets and parks, she is out there helping our families make ends meet by volunteering at the food bank, and she worked very hard everyday this summer to make sure the kids in Berlin would be given a free lunch to those who might otherwise go hungry.
We need voters to come out on election day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, and vote for Lori Korzen. We need new voters; if the same exact people get out to vote for the same people how can we hope for growth? Vote Lori Korzen.
