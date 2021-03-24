To the editor:
The new round of proposed laws from the New Hampshire Republican Party seeking to restrict voting is despicable. It has been demonstrated time and again that voter fraud is virtually nonexistent.
Yet, the party nationwide persists in promoting Donald Trump’s big lie, that the election was stolen and that there is widespread cheating. The fact that Joe Biden beat him by 8 million votes is of no concern, though.
The party cannot win on the strength of its ideas so they have turned to preventing the other side from voting. Republicans in Georgia even sought to legally prohibit offering water to those waiting in line to vote (i.e., to black people in Atlanta relegated to far longer lines than white people in outlying areas). Their aggressive voter suppression measures would affect a lot of people: twenty and thirty somethings, people of color, urban residents, and students.
Students in New Hampshire would no longer be allowed to use their college IDs nor to use their campus address as their legal domicile. What kind of rotten message is the Republican Party sending to our young people?
Michael Behrendt
Durham
