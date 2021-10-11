To the editor:
In response to the letter by Thomas L. Knapp, Oct. 5, I agree with most of his explanations for why there are so many jobs available, but think that there are even more reasons:
1. New business start-ups: Many people have decided not to return to working for someone else and have caught the entrepreneurial spirit.
2. Health-care choices: Many people stayed in jobs to maintain health-care benefits. Now that they don’t have to be “tied” to a job for health-care insurance, people can be a bit more fussy about what jobs they return to.
3. Employee abuse: There are a plethora of news articles on a daily basis about staff being verbally AND physically assaulted by customers for a variety of reasons, but especially for just doing their jobs and enforcing mask mandates or vaccine mandates. These employees didn’t make the rules, but they are the ones being accosted. Who wants to put up with that, especially when these workers are generally the lowest paid workers?
4. Education: People return to school to start or finish degrees during economic downturns.
5. Disability: Many people may be experiencing long-term effects of COVID-19 or underlying conditions and are unable to return to work. I am one such person that is unable to return to work due to a disability that came about during the pandemic.
So, while I agree that retirement and low wages are a couple of the major reasons employers are having difficulty finding workers, I don’t think they are the only reasons. I do believe that people want to work, but are just not willing to work under the same conditions. I believe that there is a work-force revolution going on. I say, more power to the workers!
Melanie Maynor, Esq., M.A.
Berlin
