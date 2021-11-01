To the editor:
I am on the fence about the vaccine mandates. I understand both sides. I do have one question though for the anti-mandaters: Are you also pro-choice for abortion? I see signs using the pro-choice slogan: My Body, My Choice.
I asked this question to an anti-mandate protesters a couple of weeks ago, and one of the protesters said that pro-choice for abortion was different. It is not. It all comes down to wanting to preserve our right to choose what to do with our own body. Many of the anti-mandate signs also stated they weren’t anti-vaccine, just anti-mandate. Again, they want the right to choose whether or not to allow something to invade their body.
If a person who chooses not to have the vaccine, and then they get the virus and spread it to a vulnerable child who is not allowed to be vaccinated, and the child dies, then that unvaccinated person’s choice not to get vaccinated was the cause of the death of the child. In this case, the child is actually born, not unborn.
Abortion isn’t for everyone, I am not advocating as pro-abortion. I am advocating for pro-choice, the right to make the choice whether or not to have an abortion or not. Sounds exactly like the anti-mandaters saying they want to make the choice whether or not to have the vaccine or not.
Melanie Maynor, Esq,, MA
Berlin
