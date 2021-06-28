To the editor:
In 2017, when an NHPR reporter asked Gov. Chris Sununu about a school voucher bill then under consideration, the Governor answered, “Whatever we do, we have to take things stepwise. You don’t want to jump into everything all at once... You have to understand what the repercussions to the public school systems might be and make sure that you’re doing it stepwise so that you understand the pros, cons, negative effects, and unintended consequences of any program you put forward in the state.“
The budget that will likely land on the Governor’s desk soon contains the most expansive school voucher program in the country; there is nothing “step wise” about it. Nor has there been any attempt by its legislative promoters to “understand its repercussions.” In fact, they deliberately chose to close their eyes to its impact on our public school districts, by failing to ask for a fiscal analysis by the nonpartisan Legislative Budget Office and by using procedural maneuvers to keep the bill from being scrutinized by the usual legislative committees.
I hope Gov. Sununu will listen to his own cautionary words and refuse to push N.H. into a sweeping and expensive school voucher program “all at once.” If you agree, please call his office (603) 271-2121 and leave a message asking him to veto any budget that contains this ill-considered bill.
Mary Wilke
Concord
