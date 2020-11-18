To the editor:
While we will not be hosting our traditional turkey trot/walk/waddle this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, Run For You is still encouraging the young, old and everyone in between to “carve out” some time to be physically active on Nov. 26.
There is no fee to participate in this “free-range” event. While not required, participants can take a picture of themselves in action and send it to runforyou1@gmail.com or share to Facebook page Run for You. One random entry will be selected for a prize.
As for the course route, everyone has the freedom to pick their own path. Fortunately, we are surrounded by scenic trails and safe neighborhoods that offer ideal locations for an early morning jog or post meal stroll.
Berlin’s Cleveland Bridge Loop and Maynesboro Industrial Park, Milan Hill State Park, Errol’s Town Forest, Shelburne Village and Gorham’s Main Street are all enjoyable locations worth considering, as well as numerous other roads less traveled.
Participants are encouraged to follow COVID-19 safe practices. Whether you choose to go solo or with a partner, get outdoors and enjoy the beauty of our area while providing yourself with the benefits of physical activity this Thanksgiving.
April Marsh and
Nicole Eastman
Run For You
Gorham
