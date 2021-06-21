To the editor:
Science should not be subject to political correctness and cancel culture. Peer-reviewed clinical studies are the gold standard in determining scientific truth. Listed below is a small portion of peer-reviewed clinical evidence that should be considered when it comes to the policies that affect all of us.
Go to gbdeclaration.org to learn about the Great Barrington Declaration, a site created by three renowned medical experts and signed by over 50,000 medical professionals.
Go to swprs.org/face-masks-evidence to see information about peer-reviewed clinical studies showing masks are not statistically effective in stopping the spread of viruses. In fact, there have been no peer-reviewed studies proving the efficacy of masks. See vitalcolumns.com/do-face-masks-work-8-peer-reviewed-studies-on-pubmed-gov/. Especially look at the final analysis after #8’s conclusion.
If you like anecdotal evidence, how about this? Two months after Texas dropped its mask mandate and lockdown, the state recorded zero covid deaths for the first time while numerous other states that still have mandates and lockdowns are recording increased cases and deaths (The Western Journal, June 4, 2021). In fact, peer-reviewed studies show that bacterial infections are a result of consistent mask-wearing. See aier.org/article/the-dangers-of-masks/, especially paragraphs 6 and 7.
A recent FOIA release of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s emails showed several astonishing things. He promoted to the public the idea that asymptomatic spread of the virus was common but privately told his friends that it was a rare occurrence. The conclusion that no asymptomatic transmission took place with covid-19 is also substantiated by the CDC report Volume 27, Number 4. But the false assumption of asymptomatic spread was the very reason that Fauci demanded everyone wear masks. The emails also showed Fauci knew, since at least 2005, that hydroxychloroquine was effective against the sars-covid virus.
Dr. Fauci’s organizations, the NIH and NIAID, have been funding dangerous gain-of-function research in Wuhan, China for years. “Gain-of-function” is the process of weaponizing a virus for biological warfare. A March 2020 email from Adam Gaertner to Fauci had as the subject line, “Coronavirus bioweapon production method.” Whoa. The salutation said: “Hello Anthony, this is how the virus was created…” Created? So, covid-19 wasn’t a natural-occurring virus, but an enhanced viral bioweapon made in Communist China.
More Fauci emails were released recently from ICAN (Informed Consent Action Network). You can read them at icandecide.org.
Dr. Fauci even predicted in early 2017 that President Donald Trump would have to deal with a pandemic sometime during his presidency. How could he be so sure about that? Hmmm.
Covid “vaccines” are not approved by the FDA as vaccines but are considered “emergency-use medical devices.” By law, “emergency vaccines” cannot be mandated. The US abides by certain international laws such as the Nuremburg Codes which say that vaccines can’t be mandated if other treatments are available. Ivermectin and HCQ are available and documented around the world as viable therapeutics for covid-19. An interesting video at vimeo.com/513597654 is an excellent overview. By the way, the famed Lancet Study that stopped the use of HCQ was retracted soon after publication by its authors because of obviously shoddy research. However, most news networks hid that fact until after Biden’s inauguration.
If we are to “follow the science”, let’s be sure we consider all of the evidence and not allow someone else to tell us how we should think. True science doesn’t squelch experts with differing opinions but allows for open dialogue to discover truth. Our nation needs intellectual honesty not personal aggrandizement or political agendas from those who form covid policy.
Malcolm Longenecker
Gorham
