Dear Residents, Friends and Family of CCNH:
All resident test results from the July 21st testing have been received and all are negative for COVID-19.
However, we received news from the New Hampshire Department of Public Health that one of our employees from the July 21st testing is positive for COVID-19. The employee is a direct care worker. At this time, it does not look like this positive result is connected to our positive employee from the July 13th testing. The employee maintained a 6-foot distance from other employees during all meal breaks and wore a mask at all other times when in the facility and while providing residents care. Both employees are under quarantine per Department of Public Health guidelines at this time. We continue with 63 employee results that are still pending.
We continue to maintain close contact with the Department of Public Health. We continue to monitor staff and residents for symptoms of COVID-19, with protocols in place for our staff to be able to take quick action should it be needed.
Please continue to be vigilant with wearing a mask over nose and mouth when around others not from your immediate household, perform hand hygiene frequently for at least 20 seconds (using soap and water or at least 70 percent alcohol-based hand rub), and maintain a 6-foot distance from others.
I will send you additional updates as we receive new information.
Best wishes,
Lynn M. Beede, MSN, RN, NHA, Administrator
Coos County Nursing Home, Berlin
