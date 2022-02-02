Dear residents, family and friends of Coos County Nursing Home:
We have two residents who tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday morning and one resident will be completing their isolation period, to make seven active resident cases and three employees out of work. There are no new employee cases of COVID-19 at this time.
CCNH staff are committed to providing the highest standards of care and will continue to follow best practices, federal, state and public health guidelines, as well ongoing education for residents and guests on the core components of COVID-19 infection prevention.
Please stop at the display table located at the main entrance when visiting to learn more about how you can best protect our residents and staff from COVID-19.
The CDC recommends all who are eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccine to reduce the risk of serious illness, up to and including death from COVID-19.
We continue to utilize Army National Guard soldiers to support our frontline staff. They have helped us tremendously by providing essential services during one of the most difficult periods we have faced in these last two years.
The soldiers are cross trained to back-up dietary staff, transportation of residents within the facility, screening at the main entrance, COVID-19 specimen collection and testing, and with providing therapeutic activities.
The interaction and socialization the residents are receiving is beyond explanation ... to hear the conversations, the traditional songs, and residents reminiscing about when they were in the Armed Forces, to witness such meaningful engagement when resident families are either too sick or too fearful for their own health and safety to visit during this time is both emotionally and spiritually impactful.
There is no quantifying this type of impact. Their engagement and support have helped us to maintain the quality of services we are known for providing, helping us to fulfill our mission: “A team working together to provide a home filled with care, love, companionship and recreation for each resident.”
Televisits (phone, Zoom, Facetime, video chats) continue to be the safest way to visit with residents and may be coordinated through the activities department at extension 2022.
If you are able and wish to visit, please do so safely by following the core components of COVID-19 infection prevention. When visiting, if you wish to purchase a guest meal ticket, please see Angela in the resident accounts office. She may be reached at (603) 752-2343 extension 2010 or at her direct line (603) 408-2038.
We continue with all previously reported COVID-19 infection prevention and control measures.
Lynn M. Beede, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC, NHA
Administrator
Coos County Nursing Home
Berlin
