To the editor:
Dear residents, family and friends of Coos County Nursing Home:
All COVID-19 testing for this week is negative, no new cases.
All staff are required to have at least one dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine series or a single dose of the J&J COVID-19 vaccine by Dec. 5. Staff may request a medical and/or religious exemption for qualified reasons.
Our updated Visitor Guidelines policy and a screening tool we will be using for all visitors will be located at the facility entrance. There will be a two-week transition period where we will continue to staff the entrance, which will help us to determine if there are any gaps in our processes as we navigate CMS's new requirements. After this two-week period visitors will complete the screening form and present it to a staff member at the Nurse's Station on the resident's floor they will be visiting.
All visitors will self-screen prior to entering the facility. If they have any symptoms of COVID-19 (or any other illness) or risk factors (i.e., international travel (except Canada), unvaccinated close contact exposure to someone with COVID-19, a positive COVID-19 test in the last 10 days, etc.) they should postpone their visit until they are no longer contagious.
We will also be sending all residents and/or their representative(s) a form to guide staff in knowing who the resident wishes to allow visiting privileges. Please note, the more visitors a resident has, the greater the risk of COVID-19 transmission. Unvaccinated visitors present residents with an even greater possibility of contracting COVID-19, becoming seriously ill and/or death as a result of this illness.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourage all eligible residents and visitors to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. They also recommend visitors receive a COVID-19 test two to three days prior to visiting a resident (CCNH is NOT able to provide this testing).
If a resident's roommate does not wish for visits to be held in their semi-private room, we have designated two rooms on each floor, as well as the Sun Room and Conference Room for residents to receive visitors. We will do our best to accommodate all visitors. Please note that semi-private rooms are limited to two (2) visitors per resident, as there is limited space and we are required to follow the "Core Principles of COVID-19 Infection Prevention" (i.e., 6-ft physical distancing). Private rooms and visiting areas can accommodate three to four visitors at a time. The Front Day Room can be booked for small gatherings through the Activities Department, as we have always done in the past.
Lynn M. Beede, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC, NHA
Administrator, Coos County Nursing Home, Berlin
