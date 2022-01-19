To the editor:
Dear residents, family and friends of Coos County Nursing Home:
We have had three direct care employees test positive for COIVD-19 since yesterday. We currently have 10 employees out of work with COVID-19.
All residents will have PCR tests tomorrow. There are no residents with COVID-19 at this time. We continue with all previously reported COVID-19 infection prevention and control measures.
Lynn M. Beede, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC, NHA
Administrator, Coos County Nursing Home, Berlin
