To the editor:
Dear residents, family and friends of Coos County Nursing Home:
We have an additional direct care provider who tested positive for COVID-19. This makes 12 staff members out of work with COVID-19 at this time. All resident test results from specimens collected on Jan. 11 are pending. Should we have a resident test positive for COVID-19 we are prepared to reopen our COVID-19 isolation unit.
Please be aware of the increased risk for COVID-19 transmission when visiting our home, as community transmission rates continue to be substantial. We have Army National Guard Soldiers assisting us with entrance screening. They will greet guests and help them with the screening form, ensure the appropriate PPE is being used and that hand hygiene is performed. They will direct guests to the Visitor education table and explain the materials we have available, and also provide an escort to the resident you are visiting.
Should we enter into outbreak investigation status, it will not change your ability to visit residents at the facility. However, we are required to make you aware that this would further increase risk of COVID-19 transmission. We are here to assist our residents with remote visits, such as Zoom and FaceTime video chats, if it is preferred by them and their guests.
We continue with all previously reported infection prevention and control measures.
Lynn M. Beede, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC, NHA
Administrator, Coos County Nursing Home, Berlin
