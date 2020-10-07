To the editor:
Dear residents, friends, and family of CCNH:
All employees tested on Sept. 27 are negative for COVID-19. We continue in Phase 3 of reopening. However, indoor visits are not allowed, per federal and state regulations, while we are in “response testing” with the National Guard. After further review of contact tracing, quarantine will be lifted from the third floor on Oct. 3. If all results are negative from our Oct. 1 testing, we will resume routine testing on Oct. 7. Should we have any positive results, you will be notified before 5 p.m. the next day.
There continues to be no facility transmission of COVID-19 at this time. We continue to have zero clusters of three or more residents/staff with new onset of respiratory symptoms within 72 hours of each other.
The following link will bring you to the most recent updates received from the N.H. Department of Public Health. There are tables and bullet points that will help you to know what guidelines we are following: dhhs.nh.gov/dphs/cdcs/covid19/documents/ltcf-visitation.pdf. When you are able to visit next there will be an updated Visitor Guidance form for you to sign.
We continue with all of our same infection prevention measures with routine cleaning and disinfecting, screening of residents and all who enter the facility per CDC guidelines, PPE use, frequent hand hygiene, and physical distancing of 6 feet. Staff and residents are monitored for symptoms of COVID-19 daily and more often if indicated, with protocols in place for our staff to be able to take quick action should it be needed. Weekly teleconferences are ongoing with the State.
Please remember, if you travel outside of the New England states, you should quarantine for 14 days. This is per New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Public Health.
According to the CDC (2020), COVID-19 may present in a wide range of symptoms, from mild to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with the following symptoms may have COVID-19: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea.
This list does not include all possible symptoms. The CDC will continue to update this list as more is learned about COVID-19. Updates may be found at the following link: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Please continue to be vigilant with wearing a mask when around others not from your immediate household (mask should cover your nose and mouth), perform hand hygiene frequently for at least 20 seconds, and maintain a 6-foot distance from others.
Lynn M. Beede,
Administrator
Coos County Nursing Home, Berlin
