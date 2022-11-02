Several years ago, I wrote that I would be thrilled when that years election season was behind us and how exhausted I was by the negative election rhetoric and tone that had entered our voting process. I suggested that candidates focus more on what they have accomplished and positions that they view as important and spend less time portraying their opponents in a negative light.
Unfortunately, I find that today things are more divisive than ever and in my opinion the time has come for everyone to figure out a way to work together for the overall public good regardless of political party or affiliation.
I have known Rep. Tucker for at least 40 years and during that time I have come to respect the work and effort she puts into everything she does on a daily basis for all her constituents in the North Country. Edith has a voracious work ethic which is quite remarkable, and she spends countless hours each day as our state representative working on our behalf.
On occasion over the years, I have had Edith call to ask for input on topics she may not be fully familiar with, and in so doing she has always kept an open mind when listening to my perspective on important matters coming before the legislature. I find that once Edith has completed her research and due diligence on a specific topic, she will then make a sound and informed judgment and cast a vote that best represents her constituents in the North Country.
It is this work ethic and dedication that I expect from my state representatives and that is what we get from Rep. Tucker. Please join me in voting for Edith Tucker for District One state Senator this upcoming Tuesday, Nov. 8.
