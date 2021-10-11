To the editor:
Berlinis currently at a crossroads. We have upcoming elections on Nov. 2 where our community will decide how to move forward. The candidates on the Berlin Prosperity ticket are committed to seeing growth in our businesses, schools, and our community at large. Our team of candidates have experience in business ownership, leadership, education, downtown investment, building renovation, as well as professional training.
Berlin Prosperity candidates are eager to work hard to restore and revive our Main Street to the prosperous and active status that it enjoyed in the past. We want to work with our business owners and/or potential business owners to enable a streamlined process to open a business as well as incentives to keep businesses in Berlin.
The future of our city will be decided by the voters on Nov. 2 when they decide to vote for either the status quo or Berlin Prosperity.
If you are new to the city, or if you just have not voted recently, please go to City Hall and register to vote in this upcoming election. The future of Berlin will be decided on Nov. 2nd.
Please be a part of Berlin’s return to prosperity.
If you want more information, please go to berlinprosperity.com.
Lori Korzen
Berlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.