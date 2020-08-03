To the editor:
The local Kiwanis Club was not able to have its bike rodeo this year due to COVID-19.
We believe that helmets that we normally distribute at the bike rodeo do save lives. To receive a free helmet, come out and join us on Friday, Aug. 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Community Field in Berlin.
We will be set up near the Skate Board Park and we will be giving out free bike helmets and skateboarding helmets to all who need them.
If you cannot make this event, you can still go to the Berlin and Gorham Police Departments to get a free helmet. Social distancing will be adhered to in order to keep everyone safe.
Come one, come all. We look forward to seeing you there.
Linda Bizier Pivin
Kiwanis Club Member
Berlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.