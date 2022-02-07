With so many people questioning whether or not to get the COVID-19 vaccine, I now feel its time to share my viewpoint.
On any given day that we arise and don’t feel well, that is, sick enough that it interferes with daily living, what do I (or you) do? If it is severe, I call my primary care practitioner, the person who’s knowledge I trust for my medical needs all year long, year after year. I have confidence that she has my best medical care as a priority.
Some people I know find their knowledge from the internet. They trust that the sites they research are truthful. These are sites that recommend not getting vaccinated.
This brings me to my conclusion. On ANY given subject, we can find a site (or sites) that back our decision on that subject matter. So that brings me back to the beginning, my PCP. Someone I trust and can talk to, someone who knows me. My PCP recommended I be vaccinated and boosted, for which I did. I know this vaccine does not guarantee complete protection, but if I do get a breakthrough case of COVID, I won’t feel bad when I ask her and the hospital to please help me as I had done the best I felt I could to protect myself by following their advice.
If you choose not to get vaccinated, will you stay at home and search the internet for your treatment? Or will you then choose to go to the hospital for help?
Many people feel the “news media” has blown the number of COVID cases way out of proportion. The number vaccinated vs. unvaccinated patients in the hospital is one of them. Instead of the news media, why not check with your hospital? These are local, honest people we know. Then decide for yourself. I did.
