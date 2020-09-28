To the editor:
I have noticed that it appears that there is a lack of competitive bidding by the city of Berlin when it comes to who the city hires for engineering work. I moved into this city in 2005, and I have never left.
During this time, the only engineering firm that has been hired by this city, has been HEB Engineers. Is there only one engineering firm that exists?
According to state policy, every dollar spent by cities should be put out for bid. I have seen a repeated lack of adhering to state policies when it comes to hiring HEB Engineers. I do not wish to make accusations, but I do find it coincidental that the mayor’s son worked for HEB Engineers for several years, and they always seem to bypass the competitive bidding process required by the state, and are repeatedly awarded contracts by the city. Am I the only one who notices this? This should be investigated by the state. This city deserves better than this.
Kevin Murphy
Berlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.