To the editor:
So Gorham will now allow snowmobiles on sidewalks. Presumably, this will save snowmobilers a few steps if they want to spend some cash in Gorham.
I'm legally blind and have been vacationing at my camp near Gorham, year-round, for 47 years.
Gorham provides a map for snowmobilers so they know where it's safe and legal for them to ride. I wonder if Gorham can provide a map to let me know where it's safe and protected for me to walk?
I wouldn't want to inconvenience the riders I can't see coming, but it would be nice to have a safe place to stand and wait for them to pass. Perhaps a narrow path, parallel to the sidewalk, could be created for those of us who only walk on sidewalks.
Jim Mesthene
Waltham, Mass.
