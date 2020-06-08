To the editor:
During this unique time in our lives many people have stepped up to help keep everything going as much as possible.
I would like to give a couple of shout outs.
Since late March, I have been on a bus delivering lunches to students. After the first couple of weeks the work was done at two locations, Berlin Middle High School and Berlin Elementary School.
Most of my time was spent at BES. The first shout out is to the ladies preparing, packing and doing what needed to be done to have approximately 600 meals ready everyday. Too many to name, I would like to say thank you for an awesome job well done. We shared laughs, stories, donuts and homemade jam and shortbread. They made a strange situation easier to deal with.
I've gained a whole new insight and appreciation for what you all do everyday during the school year. These are the behind the scenes people; along with the bus drivers and deliverers who many people don't think of at this time.
I realize the teachers, administrators, etc. are also working hard and I want to acknowledge their efforts also.
The second shout out is not as pleasant.
This one goes out to the impatient, self-absorbed, "me only" people who honked horns, drove around stopped buses and yelled curses because we delayed their trip by 10 seconds!
I want to apologize for the delay due to delivering food to kids who, in ordinary times, would be in school.
This is a time of great change and adaptation. Have some patience. We're all trying to do our best.
To close, I look forward to seeing you on a court, a field or in a classroom soon. Take care and keep smiling.
Jim Couhie
Gorham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.