I first became acquainted with Suzy Colt some 20 years ago through her work with New Hampshire Legal Assistance as the director of the Domestic Violence Advocacy Project. Her work in this arena was not only very well respected, it was, frankly, legendary. So much so, that she was appointed to the Governor’s Commission on Domestic and Sexual Violence and served as a member of both the Protocol and Conference Committee and the Fatality Review Committee. Her work continues to be a legacy that guides policy around these issues today.

