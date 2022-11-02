I first became acquainted with Suzy Colt some 20 years ago through her work with New Hampshire Legal Assistance as the director of the Domestic Violence Advocacy Project. Her work in this arena was not only very well respected, it was, frankly, legendary. So much so, that she was appointed to the Governor’s Commission on Domestic and Sexual Violence and served as a member of both the Protocol and Conference Committee and the Fatality Review Committee. Her work continues to be a legacy that guides policy around these issues today.
Imagine my surprise and delight to discover that this smart, talented, and highly respected attorney was running for a seat in the House of Representatives for Coos 4: Whitefield, Jefferson, Kilkenny and Carroll. We could not have better representation. Suzy’s dedication to others through her work as a public interest attorney, combined with her passion for advocacy and justice are exactly the kind of representation Coos 4 needs and deserves.
Suzy’s experience working across the aisle to find solutions to complex problems already makes her a well-known and well-respected voice in Concord. Now she is ready, willing, and eager to put that voice to work for us and represent our concerns in Coos 4. And it has been my experience that when Suzy speaks, policy makers listen.
I am very confident in Suzy Colt’s ability to work hard on our behalf should she be elected to office. She has my vote on Nov. 8 and I hope she has yours, too.
