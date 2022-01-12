To the editor:
An effective democracy requires citizens of all political persuasions to participate in every level of the democratic process.
Anyone wanting to run for office needs to be registered to vote. Towns holding elections in March have a Supervisor of the Checklist session scheduled for Jan. 18 from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Notices of the session and its location should be announced in a local paper or on a town’s website, and/or posted in the town or municipal building, starting Jan. 7 and no later than Jan. 11. If you don’t see a notice, call your Town office and inquire.
Filing period to run for town offices in 2022 typically begins on Jan. 19 and ends on Jan. 28.
The last day to petition selectmen for warrant articles for town election is typically Feb. 1.
Town elections are Tuesday, March 8. This date means that the last day to accept absentee ballots, filed in person, is Tuesday, March 7. Check with your local town.
If you meet the state’s requirements and qualifications and are unable to vote in person because of disability, religious beliefs, military service, or because of a temporary absence, you may vote by using an absentee ballot. You will need to complete an absentee ballot application form which is available from the State of New Hampshire at sos.nh.gov/elections/voters/absentee-ballots/request-an-absentee-ballot/. Once completed, the application form needs to be handed over to your town or city clerk.
Note: Do not use a sharpie or marker to mark your ballot: please use a pen or a No. 2 pencil. Now is the time to step forward.
Henry Noel
Chair Coos County
Democratic Party
