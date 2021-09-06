To the editor:
Vaccines are mandated for children to even attend school.
All 50 states and D.C. require the DTap vaccine (or another vaccine combination for diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis) for kindergarten entry.
All 50 states and D.C. require the IPV vaccine for kindergarten entry.
All 50 states and D.C. require the varicella vaccine for kindergarten entry, though some will accept proof of immunity instead of vaccination. Some states list the MMRV (measles, mumps, rubella and varicella) vaccine as appropriate.
Forty-nine states and D.C. require the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine for kindergarten entry. Some states list the MMRV vaccine as appropriate.
Iowa, the only state to not require the MMR vaccine, requires a measles and a rubella vaccine, but not a mumps vaccine
Forty-four states and D.C. require the Hep B vaccine for kindergarten entry. Alabama, Maine, Montana, Rhode Island, South Dakota and Vermont do not require the HepB vaccine for kindergarten entry.
Seventeen states require the Hep A vaccine for kindergarten entry: Alaska, Arkansas, Connecticut, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Virginia.
New Hampshire law He-P 301.13-15 requires that all children enrolled in any school, pre-school or child care have certain immunizations to protect them and those around them from vaccine preventable diseases.
In addition, schools and child-care providers must collect and review the immunization records of enrolled children and submit an annual immunization report to the DHHS (RSA 141-C:20-e).
To join the military, the following vaccines are mandated:
Adempvoris. Hep A&B, Influenza, Measles/Mumps/Rubella, Meningococcal, Poliovirus, Tetnus-Diptheria and Varicella.
To all those against vaccine mandates? Saying it would be a slippery slope? Your children are under vaccine mandates to attend school and military personal are under vaccine mandates.
So how come we should not mandate this vaccine against COVID, that has now killed 660,000 Americans and are killing children and others by the thousands each day in the least vaccinated areas of the United States?
Frank LaFerriere
Berlin
