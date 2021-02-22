To the editor:
We live in the neighborhood directly behind the existing Northeast ATV rental business and its proposed additional location at the old Burger King property.
We are very concerned about the increase of number of ATV rental units, the environmental impact (air, noise, and water) and the impact on our property values. A deterioration to our quality of life, and the growing burden to the services that we support with our tax dollars — police, ambulance/rescue, and legal fees — is also of concern.
Last summer we could not enjoy the peace and quiet of our own backyards because of the constant drone of the ATVs and power washers. It was a challenge to walk on the sidewalks nor could we enjoy the outside dining that our restaurants were offering. The disruption to the flow of traffic on Main Street was frustrating and we do not foresee that it will get any better if expanded to the Burger King location.
We are acutely aware of the ongoing ATV problems that the Lancaster Road/Crestwood Drive neighborhood has endured for several years. We don’t want our neighborhood to have to go through this — these are our homes. There are zoning laws in place that should protect the townspeople. Why wasn’t an impact study conducted so that our concerns and questions could be heard by the town’s board members to help them make these decisions that affect all of us?
Please go to the Town of Gorham’s website. Read the proposed plan, the letters from people regarding this issue, and attend the Feb. 25th Planning Board meeting (which is held remotely via Zoom). Call or email our town manager and ask that this hearing be held in person rather than through the Zoom platform in order to better accommodate this crucial dialogue between the townspeople and the board members.
Respectfully submitted,
Holly Fontaine and Donna Theriault
Gorham
