To the editor:
We live in funny times these days when fact and fiction have blended into the perfect frappe. Let’s separate the icy reality from the disingenuous curdle. Congressman Chris Pappas does not represent the North Country in our nation’s Congress.
We are not his constituents, but for those who reserve the right to comment, allow me to stick a straw in it. Chris IS small business. His family owns the beloved Puritan Restaurant in Manchester and have done so for generations. Now, when cuckolas try to tell Congressman Pappas to “go back and flip pancakes” as a means of degrading him, I laugh. They don’t have pancakes on the menu at the Puritan. Cue shrug emoji.
Remember all of that COVID relief money handed out to small businesses and non-profits? It was Republicans who voted against it and yet Republicans who went back to their constituents and bragged about their veil of good will, based on yet another big lie. They have perfected this felonious marketing tactic to a T. How many Republican-owned businesses gladly put their hand out for taxpayers’ generosity in the form of the American Rescue Plan and then mocked the source? Not the Pappas’. They continue to show grace in the face of economic adversity by not biting the hand that feeds them.
U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan? Well, they seem to be on Mr. Roy’s side by being two of eight Democrats (all of whom I respect) who decided it was a terrific idea to vote against raising the national minimum wage from $7.25/hr to $15/hr.
Their reasoning may have been solid, but that vote left a bad taste in the mouth of those who are relegated to minimum wage positions. It is usually the person making $30/hour telling the person making $10/hour that they are not “worth” making $15/hour. Hogwash! One offset from the pandemic is that businesses cannot hire enough people. This push and pull of supply v. demand (cue inflation and gas prices) should make the financial conservatives happy, as free market forces have pushed wages at McDonalds well above the proposed $15/hour minimum, proving once and for all, higher wages will not collapse the economy. It will allow their employees to not live in their car. When “People Before Profit” is a bumper sticker more popular than the Viagra-required energy displayed by “LGB,” we may see relief from our suffering fools serfdom.
Representation matters.
Who can forget the photograph of U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster on the day of the violent attempt to overthrow our government at the behest of TFG? She has shown care and courage. She is laser-focused on the needs of the North Country. She recently spoke before the Energy Committee regarding the Twenty-First Century Dams Act, a bill to rehabilitate, retrofit or remove dams to bolster energy production & conserve waterways. Brava! That is the New Hampshire way. Protecting our natural resources while balancing our economic needs is not only equitable, but honorable. Again, anything less is undemocratic.
Elizabeth Ruediger
Dummer
