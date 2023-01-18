To the editor:

Politics, as a rule, is like a hot dog, an amalgamation of lips and sphincters. The House of Representatives last week put the proof in this theory. Twenty crash test dummies, aka the House Freedom Caucus, held our government hostage in a bid to usurp the proposed nomination and election of the House Speaker position. After several days of infighting and near fisticuffs, the caucus members succumbed to their party’s will and let the foot off the gas. The American people witnessed this near crash with rubber necks and open eyes.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.