Politics, as a rule, is like a hot dog, an amalgamation of lips and sphincters. The House of Representatives last week put the proof in this theory. Twenty crash test dummies, aka the House Freedom Caucus, held our government hostage in a bid to usurp the proposed nomination and election of the House Speaker position. After several days of infighting and near fisticuffs, the caucus members succumbed to their party’s will and let the foot off the gas. The American people witnessed this near crash with rubber necks and open eyes.
Many say the Democrats held firm in their solidarity to nominate a candidate for House Speaker from within their own party. They did so after voting to adjourn the House on the first day, giving Kevin McCarthy the ability and time to regroup, communicate and consolidate his power with the holdout members. Many on the Left screamed, “Hold the line!”, which was heard loud and clear on Jan. 6, 2021.
After 15 consecutive nomination/votes on the speakership, McCarthy prevailed. It was only a matter of time, as there were no other nominations available to bring the opposing sides of the House together. The polarization of our politics is real. Some see one side as a cavalier bloc of freedom fighters and the other as pronoun-laden spendthrifts. Others see one side advocate for the less fortunate and the other as pocket-lining, fascist-prone protagonists. No matter how you see our two-party system, Democrats and Republicans are the dense, pink goo squeezed into a sausage casing.
How does one combat this phenomenon? Independence. The beauty of our election system is that we are not forced to subscribe to either side. A majority can be created by maintaining a sense of dignity by not subscribing to either. I have grown tired of politics as usual. I am tired of each side covering for its fallacies. I am tired of Democrats as snooty purists. I am tired of Republicans who carry themselves as the perpetually entitled and put out. Both take turns as obstructionists. I have come to realize I align with neither of them. There will be no true progress in this nation if the voices of the people fall on the deaf ears of those we elect to represent us. We, the people, needs to be a vision of pride and beauty once again. It is up to us to hold account both sides of the aisle with a vote for neither.
Nothing has been more glaring than this week’s discovery of classified documents from within the Biden compound. The level of entitlement of two presidents maintaining documents that belong to the national archive, hence, the people of the United States, is nothing less than disappointing. It just goes to prove that power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely. Both parties have egg on their faces. I fail to realize the need to continue to support either party in their quest to corrupt themselves, our government and our nation. It is time we move forward and not backward. It is time to unite those who have been undervalued and pushed to the side by both entities. There is a growing middle that needs to coalesce into a mobile and media literate majority. Hot dogs are bad for your health and mine.
