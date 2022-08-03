To the editor:
If a fetus is a glob, then what are you? Greetings! We recently read a letter from a very remorseful mom who had an abortion. It touched me so deeply and I felt her wound in her heart.
She is reaching out, telling of her experience, in hopes of preventing other women from going through the very same thing. It took a lot of guts to come out and share her experience, thoughts and feelings. I appreciate and thank you.
I found myself being with child, the doctor that I had at the time offered me an abortion. I refused, “That was my child.” I was going to have her and I did. It was one of the most difficult times of my life. The father of the child’s denial, parents dysfunctional and postpartum.
I hit rock bottom. I left the service to take care of the child. I had no car, just enough money to pay for the delivery. I could not bear the idea of terminating her life, and not knowing who she would become.
A heart that is deeply wounded no matter the cause needs the healer. Pain, sorrow and guilt only Jesus can reconcile, forgive and heal. Jesus has healed me of the postpartum, and has shown me His goodness.
Almost 48 years has passed, and I can say that my daughter has brought me much happiness. The love we share is a gift from God.
A video “The Silent Scream” shows the fetus screaming, they do cry out and they go directly to heaven where they are nurtured and loved.
With faith and hope, all will be reconciled, because of Jesus love for us.
Diane Taupier
Berlin
