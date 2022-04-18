Thank you for allowing us to vent in your paper, it is very much appreciated. And thank you to Coos County Sheriff’s Office, Coos County Police departments, John Scarinza, Brian Valerino, in getting together to send used ballistic vests to Ukraine. So good to read about helping others. It is depressing to see and hear of the war in Ukraine, COVID, the conflict between Republicans and Democrats, inflation.
President Biden, sir, you want the “new green deal,” you have done away with our own oil and gas independence, who can afford the electric cars that are so expensive — the rich. Don’t you know that a country divided against itself will not stand?
In Matthew 12.35, are we satisfied with the way things are? The parties try to harm one another, if they could agree on important issues and come to reasonable solutions, work for the common good, but they don’t see eye to eye. To encourage you, there is a light at the end of the tunnel, there is hope, in Jesus the Christ.
When all the nations together make war on Jerusalem then The Lord will go out and fight against those nations. He will stand on the Mount of Olives, to the east of Jerusalem. Then the Mount of Olives will split in two from the east to the west by a large valley. Half of the mountain will move northward, and half of it southward.
In Zechariah 14, He will be victorious and take over the government. Seek Him with all your heart for His saving grace. We have hope.
I hope you has a blessed Easter/Passover. In memory of Jesus.
