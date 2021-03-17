To the editor:
This past year has been a challenging one for all of us and the pandemic has impacted each of our lives in different ways. Now, a little over a year later we are finally seeing some light at the end of the tunnel and can begin to envision our lives returning to some semblance of normalcy. We are quite lucky in that sense, past pandemics have certainly lasted much longer.
Technology has definitely played a major role to get us where we are so quickly. Between the expeditious development of the vaccines and the impressive network infrastructure put in place by our nations health care distributors more people are being vaccinated quicker than ever before.
It’s that last part that I find the most remarkable. Just think of all the locations throughout each of our 50 states where the vaccine needs to be delivered in a safe and timely manner, it’s overwhelming. Yet, we are watching it happen day in and day out on the news!
Our nation’s health-care distributors have built a supply chain that has been efficiently delivering pharmaceutical supplies to pharmacies, hospitals and long-term care facilities across our nation for decades but it took a pandemic to make me truly realize and appreciate the critical role they play in our health care system.
David Murray
Bethlehem
