Our current president is quietly and effectively doing his job of governing. In the 2½ years Joe Biden has been in office, by working with both Democrats and Republicans, he has passed more domestic legislation than most presidents in two terms. As a result, inflation, COVID-19 deaths, violent crime and illegal immigrants are trending downward. The economy is growing, wages are climbing, consumer confidence is rising, and the stock market is surging.

I am not sure which country Ms. Muse is living in, but it certainly is not the United States. Inflation has been running out of control forcing the Fed to increase interest rates to record levels, we abandoned our friends in Afghanistan and left them to the barbarians, we have lost our energy independence, drained our strategic oil reserves and chaos is the rule in our schools with parents being disenfranchised from their children. This is not mention the corruption surrounding Hunter Biden and the politicizing of the FBI. I surely wish I could find the country she is living in.

