To assist local residents with their decisions at the Nov. 8 elections, these are some of the issues to be concerned about in the city of Berlin:
Property taxes: 60 percent of public education funding comes from local property tax payers. Property owners pay a statewide property tax and a local education tax. State legislature must establish a new funding model. The average cost paid per student by the state is $3,786 (2020-21). The average actual cost per student for a school district is $18,434 (FY22). No wonder property taxes are high.
Economic impact: Residents are having difficult times with increases in costs for heat, food, electricity, and property taxes. Preservation of the N.H. Retirement System, and holding corporations with price gouging accountable are all issues to actively investigate. Ongoing economic development strategies must continue.
Community safety: Keeping firearms in the hands of responsible gun owners and out of the community at large is priority. Assault military-style weapons belong with military operations.
Reproductive rights: We want to protect individuals’ rights to make health-care decisions about their body, whether female or male. Decision making needs to be between the individual and their medical provider.
