To the editor:
To make amends for the vicious attack on Supreme Court appointee Judge Brett Cavanaugh, it’s appropriate that N.H. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan support and vote for approval for the exceptionally qualified Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the supreme court, “without” putting her through the liberal committee “circus,” as they did to a very qualified and respectable family man, Judge Cavanaugh.
New Hampshire political appointees should not be put in the same category as the radicals of New York, California and other leaders of socialist states, namely Chuck Schumer, Dianne Feinstein, Spartaca, Kamala Harris, etc.
Most must be aware that Judge Cavanaugh was totally exonerated as accused. Three of Ford’s witnesses recanted their testimony and were referred to the Justice Department facing perjury charges.
The New York Times, which viciously attacked Judge Cavanaugh in their editorials (posted in the Sun), never redacted their accusations nor posted an apology.
New Hampshire has always had prestige and respectability in Washington, mostly because of the state representation. This should be upheld. In particular Sen. Warren Rudman and Rep. Jeb Bradley, both Republican, but as a Democrat at the time, I supported them.
New Hampshire needs to uphold this respectfully. New Hampshire expects their senators to represent their states. Not follow radicals like Schumer and Feinstein.
Conrad Bouchard
Berlin
