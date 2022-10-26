I am writing in support of Edith Tucker for state senator for District 1, but first I want to set the record straight — Tucker is against a state income tax.
In last week’s Littleton Courier, Nick DeMayo of Sugar Hill lied about Edith’s voting record. He made a false claim that shouldn’t be ignored. Offering no proof, he stated that Rep. Edith Tucker voted for an income tax. He purposely misrepresented the intent of bills SB 1 (2019) and HB 712 (2020) leaving out any description of the bills but choosing to identify them as “income tax” bills. In actuality, these bills are known as Paid Family Medical Leave offering financial support to people who need it to take time off to care for a sick family member or to have a baby. They don’t even approach being an “income tax.” Maybe Mr. DeMayo thinks if he calls it an “income tax” that will magically make it one. That’s not how these things work, Nick. Rep. Tucker voted to help people when they need it by providing financial support. That’s the kind of person she is.
Tucker has never voted for an income tax. If someone tells you she has, they are lying to you. You can trust Edie to vote for the best interests of the residents of the North Country — fighting to maintain women’s access to quality, affordable reproductive healthcare; a demonstrated commitment and ability to working across the aisle to help pull diverse communities together; working to make quality public school education equitable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.